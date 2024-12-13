United India Insurance Company AO Admit Card 2024 Released, Exam Scheduled For December 21

UIIC AO Admit Card 2024: United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has released the administrative officer (AO) Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 on its official website, www.uiic.co.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can now download their admit cards from the official website. The examination is scheduled for December 21, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 200 Administrative Officer positions.

The UIIC AO admit card is a mandatory document for candidates to appear in the examination. Candidates without the admit card will not be permitted to enter the exam centre.

Selection Process



The selection process includes an online examination, followed by an interview.

UIIC AO Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of United India Insurance Company Limited at uiic.co.in.

Go to the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Click on the "Download UIIC AO Admit Card" link.

Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login portal.

Submit the details to view your admit card on the screen.

Download and save the admit card in PDF format for future reference.

Candidates must verify the following details on their admit card: