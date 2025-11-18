Union Public Service Commission Opens Information Window For Successful Mains Candidates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened a window for candidates who cleared the UPSC Mains 2025 exam. Now, candidates can fill in their information for the further process. Candidates can visit the official website (upsc.gov.in) to fill in the required information.

Notably, the UPSC Civil Service Main result was declared in April 2025, and the candidates who passed will now proceed to the personality test/interview round. Subsequently, in October, the UPSC recommended 114 additional candidates from the reserve list of the Civil Services Examination 2024 to fill the remaining vacancies out of a total of 1129 posts.

Dates for these exams, which will be held at UPSC's New Delhi office, are yet to be notified.

Steps to fill in the information:

1. Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

2. On the home page, click the window link.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Fill in the information after clicking "Submit."

5. After you're finished, download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for later use.

Following this, e-summon letters for interviews will be available on UPSC's website later. If candidates face any issues in downloading the letter, they can contact 011-23385271, 011-23381125 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472, or email (csm-upsc@nic.in). For further updates, candidates are advised to check the Commission's website.