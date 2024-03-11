Union Minister Announces 10 AI Labs In Thiruvananthapuram Colleges

These labs will be operated with the technical help of a 'Global AI giant'.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the candidate of the BJP-led NDA in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday announced the establishment of 10 Artificial Intelligence Labs in 10 colleges within the constituency.

These labs will be operated with the technical help of a 'Global AI giant', the minister told a press conference here.

"We have got applications from 17 colleges, and as a first phase, AI labs will be allocated to 10 of them. The names are yet to be finalised," Chandrasekhar said.

He said these labs are allotted under the new India AI Mission.

India is planning to establish a comprehensive AI ecosystem in the country with an expected cost outlay of Rs 10,361 crore.

To boost startups in AI, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked, Chandrasekhar said.

Reacting to queries on why he has chosen to award 10 labs to colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrasekhar, hinting at his candidature in the constituency, said he now obviously has a reason to give to colleges in the Kerala capital.

"I have a reason to start here. I have come here to represent Thiruvananthapuram," said the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology and Jal Shakti.

He said there is nothing unethical in using the government machinery to announce the projects for Thiruvananthapuram, as he is happy to do it for the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

"I am the candidate, and that is why I am doing it. I do not have anything to cover up in this," Chandrasekhar said.

He said he wanted to do these things before becoming an MP (of Thiruvananthapuram), and he is doing it.

"If I was a typical politician, I would have done this after the election," Chandrasekhar said.

He said that for the past few years, he has started several such programmes across the country, and now he is doing them in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Only now I can talk about Thiruvananthapuram, as I got a chance only now. If you had asked me two years ago, how would I have spoken about Thiruvananthapuram then? Only now, I got a chance," Chandrasekhar said.

He said the number of AI labs is not going to be restricted, and in the next five years, any college that wants one will have one with government support.

"I said I am starting it, not ending it. I believe such labs will spread all across Kerala and across India," he added.

The MoS said the name of the global AI giant will be revealed when he feels it is time to do so.

"It is not just the Government of India, but a collaboration with the Government of India with a global AI giant," Chandrasekhar adde

