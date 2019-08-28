Education Ministry's Shagun Portal To Connect 92 Lakh Teachers, 26 Crore Students

The portal seeks to connect approximately 92 lakh teachers and 26 crore students.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched one of world's largest integrated online junction for school education, according to the education ministry, 'Shagun' in New Delhi today. The ministry said in a statement that the Shagun (htpp://shagun.govt.in) is an over-arching initiative to improve school education system by creating a junction for all online portals and websites relating to various activities of the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Government of India and all states and Union Territories. The portal seeks to connect approximately 92 lakh teachers and 26 crore students.

The Minister informed that websites of 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas, 18000 other CBSE affiliated schools, 30 SCERTs, 19000 organisations affiliated with NTCE among others are integrated with Shagun.

Report cards of 15 lakh schools all over the country will be available on the newly created junction, the Minister explained.

According to the minister, common people can directly give their feedback about schools which will further increase the public participation and will ensure accountability and transparency.

Mr Pokhriyal also said the word Shagun is coined from two different words- 'Shala' meaning Schools and 'Gunvatta' meaning Quality - and this online junction of different websites and portals into a single platform will enhance the accessibility of information relating to schools and will ensure a holistic approach to transform education sector.

He added that this platform will benefit all the stakeholders, viz. the parents and the general public, the heads of the schools, the teachers, the students, the policy makers, the officials and the researchers.

Mr Pokhriyal also informed that the website also provides vital information relating to availability of nearby schools, navigable distance vis-a vis aerial distance between schools thereby helping the policy makers in taking informed decisions.

