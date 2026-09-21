UNICEF Venture Fund Internship 2026: Check Eligibility, Stipend And Deadline

UNICEF is inviting applications for its Venture Fund Internship 2026 at the Office of Innovation in Sweden. The internship will be for six months and will be offered on a part-time basis. Candidates can work either in person or remotely.

The internship will give students and recent graduates an opportunity to work with UNICEF's Venture Fund team. Interns will assist with research, startup assessment, portfolio management and other activities related to innovation and technology.

UNICEF Internship 2026: Who Can Apply?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. They should either be studying in an undergraduate or graduate programme or have graduated within the last two years.

Candidates from areas such as business administration, economics, political science, innovation, public administration, and social and economic development can apply.

Applicants should have good English communication skills and be able to manage tasks independently. Knowledge of other UN languages can be an advantage.

What Will Interns Do?

Selected candidates will work with the UNICEF Venture Fund team on tasks related to startups and technology.

Their work may include researching startups, reviewing applications, preparing research material, supporting portfolio management and helping with engagement with UNICEF country offices.

Interns may also assist with activities related to technology solutions supported by the Venture Fund.

UNICEF Internship 2026: Stipend

The internship is paid, with UNICEF stating that selected interns will receive a monthly stipend. However, the official vacancy does not mention the exact amount.

Candidates should also note that UNICEF will not cover their travel and living expenses. Interns must arrange their own laptop and internet connection and have medical insurance for the internship period and location.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official UNICEF Careers website. The application deadline is September 25, 2026.