UNICEF Offers Paid Internships To Graduates, Check Eligibility, Benefits

UNICEF Internships 2026: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is offering internship opportunities to students and recent graduates, providing them with hands-on work experience at UNICEF offices worldwide while allowing them to contribute to projects supporting children and communities globally. The programme is open to Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students, as well as recent graduates from various academic backgrounds.

UNICEF Internship Programme: Benefits

Selected candidates will receive several benefits, including a monthly stipend and opportunities to gain international work experience and global exposure.

The key benefits include:

Monthly stipend

International work experience

Professional development opportunities

Global exposure

Visa support documents

Travel and visa contribution, subject to the availability of funding

UNICEF Internship Programme: Duration

The internship duration ranges from six to 26 weeks. Depending on the position, internships may be offered on a full-time or part-time basis.

How To Apply For UNICEF Internships

Interested candidates can apply through the UNICEF Careers Portal. Applicants need to search for available internship opportunities and submit their online profile, CV and cover letter as required for the position.

Candidates can also visit the internship information page for more details: UNICEF Internship Programme details