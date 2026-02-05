Want To Work With UNICEF? Here's What Paid Internship Programme 2026 Offers

UNICEF Paid Internships 2026: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has opened applications for its paid internship programme for 2026, offering undergraduate students, postgraduate students, PhD scholars and recent graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on professional experience with one of the world's leading humanitarian organisations.

Established in 1946, UNICEF operates in more than 190 countries and territories, working to support child survival, health, education, nutrition, sanitation and protection from violence. The organisation is also the world's largest provider of vaccines.

The UNICEF Internships 2026 are designed to help young professionals develop practical skills, build professional networks and gain first-hand exposure to global development work. Interns work closely with experienced professionals across sectors such as education, health, child protection, communication, human resources, and emergency response.

Key Highlights

Organisation: UNICEF

Host locations: UNICEF offices worldwide

Duration: 6 to 26 weeks

Mode: Full-time or part-time

Who can apply: Undergraduate students, graduate students, PhD candidates, and recent graduates

Internship Benefits

Selected interns are offered a range of benefits, including:

A monthly stipend to support basic living expenses

A one-time lump sum contribution towards travel and visa-related costs, subject to funding availability

Hands-on experience in global development and humanitarian sectors

Professional mentorship and networking opportunities

Exposure to UNICEF's work in education, health, child protection, communication and emergency relief

If required, UNICEF also provides supporting documents for visa applications.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old

Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate or PhD programme, or have graduated within the past two years

Be proficient in at least one of UNICEF's working languages: English, French or Spanish (additional language requirements may apply depending on the duty station)

Have strong academic performance and motivation

Have no immediate relatives (such as parents or siblings) working at UNICEF or in the applicant's reporting line

Relevant professional experience related to the internship role is considered an added advantage

How to Apply

UNICEF offers internship opportunities throughout the year, with deadlines varying by position. Interested candidates can find current openings on UNICEF's official vacancies page.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the requirements for each role and tailor their profiles accordingly. Due to the large volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply For A Job With UNICEF

What Interns Say

Sharing his experience, Rudolf Larnyoh, Intern with the Human Resources in Emergencies team in New York, said, "I've always wanted to use my skills in an organisation with a global impact, and working with UNICEF has given me the opportunity to do that."

Similarly, Eve Woogen, Intern at UNICEF Pacific in Suva, Fiji, highlighted the supportive work culture, stating,

"One of the most positive aspects of my internship experience has definitely been how supportive the team has been, especially with the challenges of working remotely."

Key tips to secure internships here

The UNICEF Internship Programme continues to attract students and graduates seeking meaningful professional experience while contributing to global efforts for children and communities worldwide.

