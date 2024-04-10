UNESCO Inviting Nominations For ICM Martial Arts Education Prize Worth 10,000 Dollar

Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding a UNESCO International Centre of Martial Arts (ICM) Martial Arts Education Prize. Nominations are invited for the 2024 UNESCO ICM for youth development and engagement.

Any individual, group or organisation that has contributed in social development including youth and women empowerment, etc. may apply for the prize online (www.icmprize.org). The nominations for 2024 can be submitted to UNESCO from March 20 until May 20. The winner will be awarded 10,000 USD and more.

International Centre of Martial Arts has been operating the UNESCO ICM Martial Arts Education Prize since 2021 with the purposes of collecting and supporting martial arts education good practices worldwide.

,An official notification by Ministry of Education reads, "UNESCO has called for nominations for the 2024 UNESCO International Centre of Martial Arts (ICM) for Youth Development and Engagement. Applications should be forwarded to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) latest by April 30, 2024." The nominations will thereafter be forwarded to the UNESCO.

Eligibility

Individual, group or organization who have contributed to one of below are eligible for the prize-

-Helping youth overcome underprivileged circumstances through martial arts education.

-Improving women's rights and enhancing women's social engagement through martial arts education for women.

-Creating a safe environment local communities through martial arts education activities.

-Contributing to ensuring that the socially-underprivileged build self-reliance while overcoming hardships through martial arts education.