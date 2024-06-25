UNESCO Invites Nominations For Women In Science International Award, Check Details To Apply

UNESCO has called for nominations for 2025 L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science International Award. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) by July 1, 2024. INCCU will forward the nominations to the UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, France for further consideration.

As per the official notification, the 2025 edition of the awards will designate five outstanding scientific researchers in Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science. Each of the five laureates will receive an award of 100,000 euros for their contribution to advances in scientific research.

UNESCO has asked scientists from around the world to nominate candidates for the 2025 International Awards. An international jury of eminent scientists will make the final selection of the winners.

Eligibility

The candidates nominated for the award must be recognised for their scientific excellence by the international scientific community. She must have actively participated in scientific research. Self-nominations are not eligible nor nominations made by immediate family members will be accepted. The award will be given to individuals only and teams are not eligible for nomination.

The qualified nominators may be heads of university or scientific institutions, members of academies of Science, holders of research chairs, full professors, former laureates of the For Women in Science International Awards and must be at least a minimum of a PhD in Science.

The programme was launched in 1998. Since then, the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards have honoured 132 laureates, seven of whom have also won the Nobel Prize.