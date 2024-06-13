UNESCO Opens Online Nominations for International Literacy Prizes 2024

UNESCO International Literacy Prizes 2024: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has started accepting nominations and applications for the International Literacy Prizes, 2024, as per the official notification released on June 10. Literature scholars and organizations worldwide can apply for these prestigious awards. As in previous years, six awards will be given to literary experts and organizations with significant contributions to the field of literacy. The last date for candidates to submit applications to nominating entities is July 5. Nominating entities can submit their nominations to UNESCO by July 19.



This year, the award's theme is "promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace." The theme focuses on multilingualism, which is a common practice for many people around the globe. It helps promote mutual understanding and respect between people and communities.



The official notification reads: "For over 50 years, the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes have been honouring excellence and innovation in the field of literacy. With over 518 projects and programmes recognised and supported globally, they have celebrated exceptional contributions in this domain."



International Literacy Prizes 2024: Eligibility For Nominations And Applications

All governments, non-governmental organizations and individuals who play a significant role in promoting literacy are eligible for nomination

Applications should be submitted to the nominating entities, either UNESCO's National Commission in the programme's country or an NGO in official partnership with UNESCO

The nominations will be assessed by an independent International Jury consisting of five scholars

The Director-General of UNESCO will select the finalists based on the jury's recommendations

They will be awarded on the occasion of International Literacy Day on September 8, 2024

The UNESCO Prize for Literacy programmes encourages developments and research in the field of literacy. These awards are given on an annual basis to promote possibilities for future learning and social participation.