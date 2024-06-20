Advertisement
UNESCO Inviting Nominations For Madanjeet Singh Prize, Check Details

The prize consists of a US $100,000 award contributed by the Madanjeet Singh Foundation.

Delhi:

UNESCO has called for nominations for UNESCO Madanjeet Singh Prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. 

Candidates who have made exceptional contributions and demonstrated leadership in the field of the promotion of tolerance are eligible for the nomination. The candidate must have taken one or more remarkable initiative to promote the development of tolerance and non-violence in the society.

Applications should be submitted to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) latest by July 10, 2024. The nominations will thereafter be sent to UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France by July 22, 2024. 

The organisation will not accept any self-nomination. The laureate is chosen following the recommendation of an international jury selected by UNESCO. 



What is the Madanjeet Singh Prize 

The prize was established in 1995 to mark the United Nations Year for tolerance and the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is awarded biennially on November 15 which is the international Day for Tolerance. The prize consists of a US $100,000 award contributed by the Madanjeet Singh Foundation.

