UNESCO Invites Graduate Students To Apply For 2025 Internship Programme

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) invited applicants for its "Internship Programme," which enables opportunities for students to learn about UNESCO's mandate and programmes. The students can also enhance their academic and technical knowledge through practical assignments, said UNESCO.

To apply, the candidate must be 20 years old and currently enrolled in a graduate programme (master's degree, PhD, or equivalent, second university degree or higher). The candidate recently graduated with a master's degree or PhD (or second degree as defined above), 12 months prior to the start of the internship.

"Candidates who have completed their full-time bachelor's degree but are not enrolled in a graduate programme are not eligible to apply," it added.

Excellent command of both written and spoken English or French is compulsory, and a working knowledge of the other language (English or French) is an asset and may be required for internships in secretarial and assistantship assignments at the Headquarters.

The candidate should have computer-related skills and be a team player with good communication skills.

The duration of the internship will vary between one month minimum and six months maximum. The candidate will be responsible for obtaining the necessary visa and financing their travel to the location where the internship will be undertaken.

Before applying, the candidate's contact details will be valid for 6 months, and they will use one of the English or French languages in applying.

"UNESCO does not remunerate interns. There is no compensation, financial or otherwise, for internship assignments. Even if you are eligible, there is no guarantee of placement. We receive more applications from qualified candidates than we can place," said UNESCO, adding applications will be further accessed by UNESCO managers around the world and will stay in our internship portal for a period of six months.

"We do not respond to each and every candidate. If selected, you will be directly contacted by the manager. If you do not receive any update within six months, it means that your application has not been successful."

The internship positions are offered for the Governing Bodies Secretariat, Office of the Director General, Communication and Information sector, Communication and Public Engagement, Natural Science sector, Division of Internal Oversight Services, Priority Africa and External Relations, Digital Business Solutions, all sectors/bureaus, Education sector, Culture sector, Bureau of Human Resource Management, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, and Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs. The last date of the application is December 31, 2025.