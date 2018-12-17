Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Releases Lecturer Exam Hall Ticket

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the hall ticket for Special Subordinate Education Service (Lecturer) Examination 2018. The admit card is available on the commission's official website. The Commission will hold screening test for 8 subjects in the first phase on December 29, 30, and 31, 2018. In the first phase, screening test will be conducted for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Zoology, Chemistry, and Geography.

UKPSC Subordinate Education Service Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for the commission: www.ukpsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Recruitment' tab.

Step three: Click on the link provided for 'Special Subordinate Education Service (Lecturer) Examination 2018.'

Step four: Click on the link provided for admit card download.

Step five: Submit the required details to login.

Step six: In the dashboard click on 'My Application Link' and then select the year 2018. Select Post name and download the hall ticket.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check all the details mentioned and in case of any error should inform the commission immediately.

The exam will be held as per the schedule given below:

December 29, 2018, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - English

December 29, 2018, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Hindi

December 30, 2018, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Mathematics, and Geography

December 30, 2018, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Zoology

December 31, 2018, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Sanskrit, Chemistry

December 31, 2018, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Social Science

