'Self-Plagiarism, Text Recycling Not Acceptable': UGC

UGC has said that self-plagiarism or text recycling in research papers will not be accepted

In a bid to check self-plagiarism in the academia, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines and will be issuing parameters to evaluate instances of text recycling/self-plagiarism soon.

In a notice now available on UGC website, the Commission says that reproduction of one's own previously published work without citation is not acceptable.

"Reproduction, in part or whole, of one's own previously published work without adequate citation and proper acknowledgement and claiming the most recent work as new and original for any academic advantage amounts to 'text-recycling' (also known as 'self-plagiarism') and is not acceptable," reads the UGC notice.

The Commission has also explained what counts as text recycling/self-plagiarism.

Republishing a paper which has already been published elsewhere without due and full citation, or publishing smaller/excerpted work from a longer and previous paper without due and full citation will be counted as text recycling or self-plagiarism.

Other examples of self-plagiarism include, reusing data already used in a published work, or communicated for publication in another work without citation; breaking up a longer/larger study into smaller sections and publishing them as altogether new without full citation; and paraphrasing one's own previously published work without due and full citation of the original.

UGC has also clarified that self-citation does not add any number/s to the author's citation index or h-index in global academia.

UGC has also advised Vice Chancellors, Selection Committees, Screening Committees, IQACs and all/any experts involved in academic performance/evaluation and assessment to evaluate and applicant's published work to ensure it is not self-plagiarized before promotion, selection, credit allotment, or award of research degrees.

