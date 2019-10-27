Constitute ICCs, Special Cells To Deal With Gender-Based Violence: UGC To Varsities

The UGC has asked all the HEIs to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, has released a circular asking the heads of universities in the country to take a slew of measures including ICCs and Special Cells to ensure a safe and healthy environment for women students and employees on the campuses of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The UGC said the HEIs can play a significant role in ensuring the safety of women and providing healthy environment by putting in place foolproof mechanisms and impregnable standards of safety.

"The key lies in institutionalizing the best practices and standard operating procedures that can substantively deal with women related issues on the campuses," the circular added.

In this regard, the UGC asked all the HEIs to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and a Special Cell in their respective institutions to deal with the issue of gender based violence and to conduct gender sensitization programme.

"It may be ensured that ICC constituted in the University is working as per UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015," the circular said.

"Ensure that widest possible dissemination of provisions of the law pertaining to sexual harassment of women at workplace should be done," it added.

The UGC circular asked the varsities to provide healthy and secure atmosphere for all women at all the places and facilities on the campus.

It also asked the varsities to facilitate registration of grievances related to women and sexual harassment on UGC Student Grievance Redressal Portal.

"Prominently display and inform Toll free number 1800-111-656 to all concerned for registration of grievances related to women and sexual harassment," the circular said.

