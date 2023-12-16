UGC To Not Recoginse Degrees From Foreign Universities Set Up In India Without Approval

University Grants Commission.(Representative image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification for those foreign universities that set up their campuses in India or collaborate with higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country without following proper procedures. The UGC noted that any such collaboration or arrangement will not be recognised by it.

In an official notification, the commission said, "UGC has observed and has been informed that many HEls/colleges have entered into collaborative agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions/college from such foreign-based educational institutions/educational providers."

Any such collaboration/arrangement is not recognised by the University Grants Commission and accordingly the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission, the notification added.

As per the regulations, foreign higher educational institutions are required to have a prior approval of the UGC before setting up campus in India. No foreign higher educational institution can offer any programme in India without the permission of the commission.

The regulations also mandate that the higher educational institutions should not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes will not be recognised by the UGC.

Highlighting the 'unrecognised degrees' that are offered by collaborative efforts of EdTech companies and foreign universities, the commission noted, "It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers social media television etc offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition."

The commission mandated that it will take action against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws/rules/regulations.