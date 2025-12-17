Delhi Emerges As Top Choice For Foreign Universities Eyeing India: Report

Foreign Universities In India: Delhi NCR has emerged as the most preferred destination for foreign universities planning to establish campuses in India, according to a joint report by Deloitte India and Knight Frank India. The report was presented to Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, December 17, highlighting India's growing appeal as a destination for global universities.

The study, which evaluated the readiness of 40 Indian cities, ranked Delhi NCR at the top, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Factors such as global connectivity, availability of talent, established research ecosystems and real estate readiness played a key role in determining city rankings.

India As The World's Largest Higher-Education-Age Population

India's growing attractiveness as a higher education destination is being driven by its massive youth population. The country currently hosts around 155 million individuals in the higher-education-age group, a figure expected to rise to 165 million by 2030. With domestic institutions struggling to meet demand, a large number of students continue to go abroad for studies every year. According to the report, foreign universities operating in India could help address this gap.

Foreign Universities Could Save Up To 113 Billion US Dollars

By 2040, overseas campuses in India could serve over 560,000 students, potentially saving 113 billion US dollars in foreign exchange outflow over the next 15 years.

"Amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and tightening immigration policies worldwide, institutions are seeking to diversify beyond traditional Western markets," said Sahil Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India. He added that India's demographic scale and recent policy reforms have created a long-term opportunity for global universities to build sustainable operations in the country.

The report also credits reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, along with updated regulations by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), for accelerating foreign interest. These frameworks allow global institutions to operate independently through offshore campuses, joint ventures and transnational education models.

Expected Increase In Demand For Education Infrastructure

Highlighting the economic impact, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said that the entry of foreign universities would not only enhance academic quality but also create demand for specialised education infrastructure. The study estimates that international campuses could generate 19 million square feet of education-linked real estate demand across India.

Apart from Delhi NCR, cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai have emerged as preferred locations for foreign campuses, while Tier II cities like Chandigarh and Kochi show moderate readiness.

As India aims to expand access to higher education and improve quality at scale, the report suggests that Delhi NCR is likely to remain at the centre of the country's efforts to attract leading global universities.