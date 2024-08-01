UGC Releases Weblinks For Accessing Content For National Space Day

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for taking necessary action for commemorating the maiden National Space Day. The university body has shared weblinks for HEIs to access and download soft content for exhibition panels and brochures for planned event activities. The HEIs can access the weblink in the following link:



1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1 vcOsglqo?ggtGkXUO _eB0cHS9ApijQrZ

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1 JEr9goUAjcWWl8jSg9qGyy1 mk4-kGl2a

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1 ahLX0jgRXkVGlb9Suksh6qCjA-iYLs9r

An official notification by the UGC reads, "This is in continuation of our previous communication dated 24th July 2024 regarding activities to be undertaken by Higher Education Institutions (HEls) to commemorate the maiden National Space Day on 23rd August 2024. "

The Government will organise a pan-India celebration to mark the maiden National Space Day on August 23, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially declared August 23 as 'National Space Day' to commemorate the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The celebrations are being organised with an aim to engage and inspire the youth towards space technology and its applications. This year's theme will be "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga."

The UGC has asked the universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEls) to organise conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and Space Ideathon and encourage their students to participate in the Bhartiya Antriksh Hackathon and ISRO Robotics Challenge.

The HEls are also requested to share the activities undertaken by their respective institutions in the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) through the Google form available on the UGC website.