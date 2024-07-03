UGC Releases Updated List Of Defaulting Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an updated list of universities that have not appointed Ombudsperson(s) as per the University Grants Commission ( Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. There are around 63 universities in the new list of universities.

An official notification released by the UGC states, "This is in continuation of the Public Notice of even number dated 01.06.2024 containing a list of universities that have not appointed the ombudsperson(s) as per the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. Following intimation from the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) regarding the appointment of Ombudsperson, the list has been updated as of 1st July 2024 and is attached herewith'

The updated list has a total of 46 state universities who have not yet appointed Ombudsperson(s). The list has six private universities and 11 deemed universities.

The previous list had a total of 108 defaulting state universities. Around 47 private universities and two deemed university are also included in the list of defaulting universities.

The defaulting universities may appoint the ombudsperson as per the UGC Regulations and communicate the same to the UGC in the following mail IDs:

In case of a Central University: mssarma.ugc@nic.in

In case of a State University: smitabidani.ugc@nic.in

In case of a Deemed to be University: monika.ugc@nic.in

In case of a Private University: amol.ugc@nic.in

Those universities who have appointed or appoint ombudsperson subsequently may communicate the complete details of the ombudspersons on the emails shared by the UGC.



