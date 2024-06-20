UGC Releases List Of Defaulting Universities That Have Not Appointed Ombudsperson

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of universities that have not appointed Ombudsperson(s) as per the University Grants Commission ( Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

The commission has released the updated list of defaulting universities as on June 1, 2024.

As per the official website, the defaulting universities may appoint the ombudsperson(s) as per the UGC Regulations and communicate the same to the UGC at the various mail IDs mentioned.

In case of a Central University: mssarma.ugc@nic.in

In case of a State University : smitabidani.ugc@nic.in

In case of a Deemed to be University : monika.ugc@nic.in

In case of a Private University: amol.ugc@nic.ln

A total of 108 State universities have been included in the list of defaulting universities. Around 47 private universities and two deemed university are also included in the list of defaulting universities.

Dr N.T.R. University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh, Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Co-operative Management in Assam, Shaheed Nandkumar Patel Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh, Maharaja Suhel Dev State University in Uttar Pradesh among others.

Those universities who have appointed or appoint ombudsperson subsequently may communicate the complete details of the ombudspersons on the emails shared by the UGC.