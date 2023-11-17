UGC Releases Exam Schedule For National Eligibility Test, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the UGC-NET 2023. The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Computer Based Test mode.

As per the schedule, the exam for English, Hindu Studies, Comparative Study on Religions, History will be conducted on December 6, 2023.

The exam for Commerce, Physical Education, Labour Welfare, Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations, Criminology, Archaeology, Computer Science will be held on December 7, 2023.

The exam for Education, Comparative Literature, Indian Knowledge System, Indian Knowledge System, Public Administration, Forensic Science will be held on December 8, 2023.

Political Science, Hindi, Chinese, Nepali, Santali are scheduled for December 11, 2023.

Economics, Geography, Business Economics, Development Studies has been scheduled for December 12, 2023.

Home Science, Sociology, Social Work, Mass Communication and Journalism, Women Studies, Human Rights etc will be conducted on December 13, 2023.

The exam for Psychology, Linguistics, Environmental Sciences, Sanskrit, Law, Defence and Strategic Studies has been scheduled for December 14, 2023.

To check the complete list of the exams, the candidates can check the official website of the UGC.

The notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be released on NTA website 10 days before the exam.