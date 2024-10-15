UGC NET Results Expected To Be Out Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may release the results of CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam by today. Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR that operates various schemes such as fellowship, research grants, awards and conduct CSIR NET exam, had noted earlier that the results for CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam will be released on October 15, 2024. NTA had released the final answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam on October 13.

The agency had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the exam. The candidates who were not satisfied with the key had time till September 13, 2024 to raise challenges against any answer in the key. Applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non refundable processing fee for raising challenge against one answer.

Nearly 9 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the UGC-NET 2024 exam that were conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.