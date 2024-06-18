UGC NET June Session Concludes Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET exam for the June session today. The exam is conducted twice a year to screen eligible candidates for Assistant Professorships and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC-NET exam was held in OMR-based test mode in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In a significant change, the NTA held the UGC NET 2024 exam for all 83 subjects on a single day, a shift from the previous practice of holding exams over multiple days. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is held twice every year in June and December.

The results of the UGC NET 2024 were announced on January 19, 2024. Results for all contenders who took the UGC NET test as Phase I from December 6, 2023 to December 8, 2023 and Phase 2 from December 11, 2023 to December 14, 2023 were announced on a single day.

