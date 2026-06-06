UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: Exams To Be Held From June 22 To 30 In CBT Mode

UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across designated centres in the country.

According to the schedule, the examination will be held in two shifts - Shift 1 from 9:00am to 12:00 noon and Shift 2 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A total of more than 80 subjects will be covered during the nine-day examination period.

The NTA said that candidates will be informed about the city of their examination centre approximately eight to 10 days before the commencement of the test through the official website. The admit cards will be issued separately ahead of the examination.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination will begin on June 22 with subjects including Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Punjabi, Tamil, Geography and Home Science. Other major subjects scheduled during the examination period include Education, Law, Political Science, Commerce, English, Hindi, Psychology, Management, Physical Education, Environmental Sciences, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology and Statistics.

According to the schedule, examinations will be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30. Subjects such as History, Computer Science and Applications, Mass Communication and Journalism, Public Administration, Criminology, Library and Information Science, Comparative Literature, Indian Knowledge Systems, Disaster Management, Tourism Administration and Management, Human Rights and Duties, and Forestry are also included.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for updates regarding the exam city intimation slip, admit card, examination guidelines and other important announcements.

The detailed subject-wise examination schedule is available on the official NTA website.