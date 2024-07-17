UGC-NET June 2024: City Slips For Exams From July 25-27 Released, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city slips for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET). The exams are scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27. Candidates can download their city slips from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The admit card will be released later.

Previously, the education ministry had cancelled the joint exam a day after it was conducted, citing "exam integrity compromised". Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which is conducted to fill assistant professor positions in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

As per the revised schedule, the exam for Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, and Physical Sciences will be held on July 25 from 9am to 12 noon, and the Mathematical Sciences paper from 3pm to 6pm.

The Life Sciences paper will be conducted on July 26 from 9am to 12 noon and 3pm to 6pm, while the Chemical Sciences paper will be held on July 27 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Marking Scheme

Each question is worth 2 marks. Candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct answer.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered, unattempted, or questions marked for review.

To answer a question, the candidate must select one option as the correct answer.

If a question is determined to be incorrect, ambiguous, or has multiple correct answers, only candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will receive credit.

If a question is found to be incorrect and is subsequently dropped, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted the question, regardless of the reason, whether human or technical error.

UGC NET Exam

The UGC NET exam is held biannually in June and December to determine eligibility for assistant professorships, award Junior Research Fellowships, and facilitate enrollment in PhD programs at Indian universities. The exam is conducted for subjects including Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Mathematical Sciences.