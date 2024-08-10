Advertisement

UGC NET June 2024 City Slip To Be Out On August 11, Check Details

UGC NET June 2024 City Slip: The exam is scheduled to take place from August 21 to September 4 and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UGC NET June 2024 City Slip To Be Out On August 11, Check Details
UGC NET June 2024 City Slip: Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.

UGC NET Exam June 2024 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 session on August 11. Registered candidates can access their city slips by visiting the official websites - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip provides information about the exam centre, allowing students to plan their travel and search for accommodation accordingly. Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.

UGC NET Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the city slip link on the homepage.
  • When the new window opens, enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the provided security pin.
  • Submit and download the city slip.

The UGC NET June 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 21 to September 4 and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UGC NET June 2024 City Slip, UGC NET June 2024, Ugc Net June 2024 Admit Card
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Scotland Business School Offers Scholarships To International Students, Check Details
UGC NET June 2024 City Slip To Be Out On August 11, Check Details
Telangana LAWCET 2024 Counselling Process To Start On August 5, Check Schedule
Next Article
Telangana LAWCET 2024 Counselling Process To Start On August 5, Check Schedule
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;