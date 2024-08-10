UGC NET June 2024 City Slip To Be Out On August 11, Check Details

UGC NET Exam June 2024 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 session on August 11. Registered candidates can access their city slips by visiting the official websites - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip provides information about the exam centre, allowing students to plan their travel and search for accommodation accordingly. Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.

UGC NET Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the city slip link on the homepage.

When the new window opens, enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the provided security pin.

Submit and download the city slip.

The UGC NET June 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 21 to September 4 and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.