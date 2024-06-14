UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam. The exam is scheduled for June 18 and will be conducted in OMR-based test mode. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The admit card 2024 will provide detailed information, including personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines.

Candidates must thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions on the admit card. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.



Students will be required to present their hall ticket, a valid government-issued photo ID, and two passport-size photographs, ideally matching the one uploaded during registration in the exam hall.



Earlier, on June 7, the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 was issued to notify candidates of their exam center locations.

In a significant change, the NTA will administer the UGC NET 2024 exam for all 83 subjects on a single day, a shift from the previous practice of holding exams over multiple days.

The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June and December.



Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.