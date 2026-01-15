UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Keys Out, Objection Window Open Till Jan 17

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys along with the recorded response for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the key may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Applicants can raise objection against the provisional answer key by January 17, 2026 upto 11:50 pm. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Credit card/ Debit card/Net banking/LIPI payment modes till January 17, 2026 upto 11:50 pm. The challenges will not be accepted without receipt of the processing fee.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

Any individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final.

The exams were conducted from December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5,6 and 7, 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across various cities across the country.