UGC NET December 2025 Exam Begins, Admit Cards Out For January 2 Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the UGC NET December 2025 exam from today, December 31, 2025. The exam will be held on multiple days from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are set to appear for the exam on January 2, 2026, can download the admit cards from the official website by using their login credentials. They are also advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking from the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The admit cards for the remaining examination will be released in due course.

The UGC NET exams have been scheduled for December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5,6 and 7, 2026. The exam for the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while that for the evening shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET paper pattern

The paper will comprise of two sections with objective type multiple-choice questions. The questions in Part - 1 will assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. There will be a total of 50 questions for 100 marks each in this section. The section B is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. This section will have a total of 100 questions for 200 marks.

