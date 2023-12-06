UGC NET December 2023 Exams Begin, Check Steps To Download Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam scheduled for December 6, 7 and 8. Students who have registered for the December 2023 exam can visit the official website of the agency to download the admit cards.

The candidates will be able to download the admit cards by entering their application numbers, date of birth and security pin. The exam is conducted for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC-NET will conduct the exam for English, Hindu Studies, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions, Konkani, History, Manipuri, German, Sanskrit, Sindhi on December 6, 2023.

The exam on December 7, 2023 will be conducted for Commerce, Music, French, Adult Education, Continuing Education, Andragogy, Non-Formal Education, Physical Education, Indian Culture, Labour Welfare/Personal Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management. The date is also scheduled for exams for Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies, Museology and Conservation, Archelogy, Criminology and Computer Science & Applications. Exam for Education, Comparative Literature and Pali will be held in Shift 2 on December 7.

On December 8, 2023 exams will be held for Bengali, Japanese, Indian Knowledge Systems, Folk Literature, Public Administration, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bodo, Yoga, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Forensic Science, Telugu and Philosophy.

The UGC NET exam will begin on December 6 and conclude on December 14.