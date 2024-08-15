UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slips Out For August 28-September 4 Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slips for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for August 28, 29 and 30 and September 2, 3 and 4, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC-NET to download the city intimation slips. Applicants will be required to use their login credentials such as application number, date of birth to access the slips.

Registered candidates can access their city slips by visiting the official websites - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slips will include details about the centre where the examination will be held. This will allow students to plan their travel and search for accommodation accordingly. Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.

The UGC NET June 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 21 to September 4. The entrance exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format for 83 subjects. NTA has rescheduled one of the UGC-NET exams that was set for August 26, 2024 to the next day. The exam will now be held on August 27, 2024. The UGC NET exam has been rescheduled on account of Krishna Janmashtmi.

The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

