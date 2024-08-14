UGC NET 2024 Exam Rescheduled, Check New Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled one of the UGC-NET exams that was set for August 26, 2024 to the next day. The exam will now be held on August 27, 2024. The UGC NET exam has been rescheduled on account of Krishna Janmashtmi.

The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same as per the previous date sheet.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "On account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26th August 2024, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the Examination of 26th August 2024. The exam scheduled for August 26, 2024 will be held on August 27, 2024."

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in the Computer Based Mode (CBT) from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The exam will be held for 83 subjects at different cities across the country.

The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

NTA had earlier released the advance city intimation slips for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC-NET to download the city intimation slips. Applicants will be required to use their login credentials such as application number, date of birth to access the slips.



