UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card Released: Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out the admit cards for Phase 1 of UGC NET 2023 examination. Registered candidates are urged to head to the official website of the UGC NET that is: ugcnet.nta.nic.in, in order to check and download their respective admit cards.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth as well as the undertaking. Reportedly, NTA will conduct Phase 1 of UGC NET 2023 on June 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

NTA has also issued a notice regarding the same on the website. The notice reads, “Admit cards for these exams have been released. The candidates can download the same from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.”

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card: Step To Download

Registered candidates can follow these steps to download their NTA UGC NET 2023 admit cards:

Step 1: Open the official website of UGC NET or simply click on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link reading: 'UGC NET June admit card'.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new log-in page.

Step 4: Enter the credentials (application number, date of birth and undertaking) and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The admit card for Phase 1 of UGC NET 2023 of the candidate will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 for the posts of ‘Assistant Professor' and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor', via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA will release the admit cards for the Phase 2 of UGC NET 2023 soon. The UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 examination is slated to be conducted from June 19 to June 22. The exam city intimation slip for the second phase was released on June 8.