National Testing Agency Begins Its First NET Exam In Computer-Based Mode Today

First online NET exam, being conducted by NTA, begins today

The first National Eligibility Test (NET) steered by National Testing Agency (NTA) begins today. NET is also the first exam NTA is conducting after its constitution as the apex exam conducting body in the country. NET exam is a qualifying examination for JRF and also an eligibility exam for Assistant Professorship. This is the first time that NET exam, erstwhile CBSE UGC NET exam, is being conducted in computer-based mode.

The exam will be held till December 22, 2018 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9:30 am and end at 1:00 pm and the second shift of the exam will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 6:00 pm.

Apart from the admit card, the candidates are also required to carry a valid photo id proof in original to the exam venue.

NTA has retained the exam pattern and syllabus for the NET exam as the last NET exam conducted by CBSE. There will be one General paper which will have questions related to Teaching and Research Aptitude and a second paper which will have subject-specific questions.

Paper I will have 50 questions and will carry 100 marks. Paper II will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks. All the questions in paper II are compulsory. Time allotted for paper I is one hour and for paper II is two hours. A break of 30 minutes will be given after paper I ends and before paper II begins.

The result for NET exam will be released on the NTA website by January 10, 2019.

