University Body Mandates Higher Educational Institutions To modify Curriculum For 6G

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has formed a committee with the objective of reviewing the telecom related topics in the curriculum of Communications Engineering. The initiative is taken to prepare and train researchers and engineers for the emerging trends and challenges posed by 6G.

The committee has identified potential research topics for PhD programmes, taking into account the requirements of 6G across various areas such as Optical Communications, Satellite Communications, Broadcasting, RF Engineering, Telecom Standardisation, IPR, and more. The Higher Educational Institutions are requested to examine the report and make suitable upgrades to the MTech and PhD programme.

The following subjects related to telecommunication are recommended to be included in Undergraduate Engineering Programme regulated by the All India Council for Technical Education.

The topics include 5G and Beyond, Communication Network Virtualisation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Sensor Networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Communication Systems, Cybersecurity in Communication Networks, Data Science and Analytics for Communication, Photonics and Optical Communication, Satellite Communication Systems, Wireless Sensor Networks, Advanced Antenna Systems, Biomedical Electronics.

As per the recommendations, the course on 'Machine Learning' can be expanded to include aspects of Federated Learning (FL) and Edge Analytics. A course where students can design and deploy transmit/receive antennas. The course would provide students with a competitive edge in the job market, empower them with practical skills, and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities in the field of antenna design and deployment. These suggested courses aim to align the undergraduate engineering programme in Electronics and Communication Engineering with the evolving needs and emerging trends in the industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharat 6G vision document on March 22, 2023.