University Body Launches Initiative For Skill Enhancement Of Employees

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar launching the Annual Capacity Building Plan. (Image: X/@ugc_india)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) launched its Annual Capacity Building Plan on Tuesday. The initiative aims to foster the growth and skill enhancement of its employees. The plan was inaugurated by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the university body. The UGC, as the inaugural autonomous body, has taken the lead in planning employee capacity building in partnership with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

"The idea is to build, develop, and enhance the abilities, talents, competencies, efficiency, and qualifications of UGC employees to increase their capacity to serve the higher education system in India," the UGC chairman said.

The programme's objective is to offer UGC staff training in four key areas. The primary emphasis of UGC employee training will focus on behavioural competencies, functional competencies, domain competencies, and technology competencies. Behavioural competencies empower UGC personnel to take on more significant responsibilities beyond their usual duties. Functional competencies enhance their performance in administration, procurement, and financial management. Developing domain competencies improves their specialised skills in areas such as policy-making and project management. Training in technology competencies equips them to achieve faster turnaround times, enhanced efficiency, improved digital record-keeping, and the utilisation of technology platforms for stakeholder engagement.

Earlier initiatives:

By September 15, 2023, over 600 UGC staff members had joined the iGot Karmayogi platform. From October to December 2023, 630 employees completed more than 4,500 courses, averaging seven courses per employee.

In 2023, the UGC organised several in-person training programs covering various topics, including reservation in services, introduction to emerging technologies using AI, an overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) using higher education data and relevant use cases, PFMS Awareness of General Financial Rules, Contract Management and Purchase of Services, RTI, and more for its employees.