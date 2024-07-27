UGC Invites Applications From Universities For Offering Online And Distance Learning Courses

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited fresh applications from eligible higher educational institutions (HEIs) for offering courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for academic year 2024-25. The applications are invited for session starting in October.

An official notification from UGC reads, "UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible higher educational institutions (HEls) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2024-25, academic session beginning October, 2024 (revised from July-August, 2024)."

The online portal for submitting applications will open from July 25, 2024 and continue till July 31, 2024. The applications should reach the Deputy Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC office by August 7, 2024.

The HEl is required to submit application at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/.

The UGC also noted mentioned to the HEls that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all applications) will be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

Eligible HEIs that are already recognized by the UGC to offer ODL/Online programmes for academic year 2024-25 may apply for recognition of additional programmes. On the other hand, Deemed to be Universities are required to seek prior approval/recommendation/NOC of AICTE for offering programmes in ODL or online mode.