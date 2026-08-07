UGC Flags 32 Fake Universities; States Directed To Take Legal Action

The Central Government has directed all states and Union Territories to initiate legal action against 32 fake universities identified by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The development was shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, who said the list of self-styled institutions was published by the UGC in February 2026. The government has also asked state authorities to ensure the closure of these institutions and take action against those misleading students by awarding unauthorised degrees. In addition, states have been requested to report any other fake universities operating in their jurisdictions that are not included in the UGC's existing list.

According to the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission has already taken several steps against these self-styled institutions. These include issuing clarification letters, compliance notices, show-cause notices and warning notices to the institutions concerned. The commission has also published public notices on its official website to alert students and parents against taking admission to such institutions.

Click here: List of Fake Universities

The Centre has further written to Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the concerned states and Union Territories, asking them to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including the registration of FIRs against institutions operating in violation of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

State-Wise Number of Fake Universities Identified By UGC

Andhra Pradesh 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Delhi 12 Haryana 1 Jharkhand 1 Karnataka 2 Kerala 2 Maharashtra 2 Puducherry 2 Rajasthan 1 Uttar Pradesh 4 West Bengal 2

The government has urged states and Union Territories to shut down institutions falsely presenting themselves as universities and awarding unauthorised degrees. Authorities have also been asked to take action against individuals involved in misleading and cheating students by using the term "University" without legal recognition.

Additionally, the Centre has requested state governments to inform the University Grants Commission if any other fake universities are operating in their respective regions but are not part of the commission's latest list. The official list of fake universities is available on the University Grants Commission website for public reference.