UGC Equity Rules 2026: Centre Assures No Misuse Amid Protests By General Category

Amid widespread protests and concerns raised by general category students over the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday assured that the rules are being implemented strictly within the constitutional framework and under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Addressing fears of misuse of the equity provisions, Pradhan said, "I want to very humbly assure everyone that this entire process is within the framework of the Constitution and is being implemented under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I want to assure all that no injustice will be done to anyone, and no one will be able to misuse this law."

#WATCH | On new regulation of UGC, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says," I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law." pic.twitter.com/0ZRgWaU76H — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently introduced the Equity Regulations to address caste-based discrimination faced by students from reserved categories in higher education institutions (HEIs). Under the rules, all universities and colleges are mandated to set up an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) and constitute campus-level committees to inquire into discrimination-related complaints and promote equity and inclusion.

Also Read | UGC New Rules 2026: What Are Equity Regulations And Why Are There Protests Against Them?

However, the move has triggered protests outside the UGC headquarters, led by the group "Savarna Sena." Protesters have alleged that the regulations do not clearly provide a mechanism for general category students to raise complaints. They also claimed the rules could increase inequality, citing data that shows caste discrimination complaints rose from around 173 cases in 2016-17 to over 350 cases in the 2023-24 academic year.

The regulations were framed following a Supreme Court order linked to a petition on the implementation of the 2012 UGC anti-discrimination rules, filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. Both had died by suicide in separate incidents after alleged caste-based harassment.

The All India Student Association (AISA) supported the regulations, calling them the result of years of institutional failure. However, it flagged concerns over vague definitions of discrimination and inadequate representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and women in equity committees.

Responding to the backlash, the government said it would add a provision to ensure that complaints from general category students are also addressed.