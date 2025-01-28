UGC Directs Institutions To Step Up Anti-Ragging Activities At Campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a circular directing higher educational institutions (HEIs) to take necessary steps for the implementation of anti-ragging measures at campus. Emphasising that ragging is a criminal offence, UGC noted that it has framed regulations for curbing the menace of ragging in HEIs in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge. UGC also highlighted that any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously by the commission. In case any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC.

The Regulations are available on the UGC website www.ugc.gov.in and www.antiragging.in.

An official notification by the UGC reads, "You are requested to step up anti-ragging mechanism by way of adequate publicity through various mediums; constitution of Anti-Ragging committee and Anti-Ragging squad, setting up of Anti-Ragging Cell, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, Anti-Ragging workshops and seminar, updating all websites with nodal officers' complete details, alarm bells etc. Regular interaction and counseling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured.

"Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out and Anti-Ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc. The size of the posters should be 8x6 feet," added the notification.

Students in distress due to ragging related incidents can call the National Anti-Ragging Helpline 1800-180-5522 (24x7 Toll Free) or e-mail the Anti-Ragging Helpline at helpline@antiragging.in.

In compliance to the directions of the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India, HEls/Councils have to implement the following: