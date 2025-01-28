UGC Directs Institutions To Step Up Anti-Ragging Activities At Campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a circular directing higher educational institutions (HEIs) to take necessary steps for the implementation of anti-ragging measures at campus. Emphasising that ragging is a criminal offence, UGC noted that it has framed regulations for curbing the menace of ragging in HEIs in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge. UGC also highlighted that any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously by the commission. In case any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC.
The Regulations are available on the UGC website www.ugc.gov.in and www.antiragging.in.
An official notification by the UGC reads, "You are requested to step up anti-ragging mechanism by way of adequate publicity through various mediums; constitution of Anti-Ragging committee and Anti-Ragging squad, setting up of Anti-Ragging Cell, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, Anti-Ragging workshops and seminar, updating all websites with nodal officers' complete details, alarm bells etc. Regular interaction and counseling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured.
"Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out and Anti-Ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc. The size of the posters should be 8x6 feet," added the notification.
Students in distress due to ragging related incidents can call the National Anti-Ragging Helpline 1800-180-5522 (24x7 Toll Free) or e-mail the Anti-Ragging Helpline at helpline@antiragging.in.
In compliance to the directions of the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India, HEls/Councils have to implement the following:
- The concept of mentor-mentee as given out in the UGC Regulations for curbing the Menace of Ragging in HEls - 2009 be followed by students in all institutions to make a comfortable bond amongst Juniors and Seniors.
- The Anti Ragging Cell and Anti Ragging Squads of institutions should be empowered by provisioning of a legal counsel so that airtight cases against the ragging culprits can be made.
- Henceforth for extreme ragging and suicide cases, Principal of the college and Registrar of the University will be called and will be answerable to the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee for the reasons of non-compliance of UGC Regulations for ragging.
- All the Councils/Regulatory Bodies must constitute a committee as and when a serious/suicide/death case is reported related to their Council/Regulatory Body to relook into the issue even when case is under police investigation. The Regulatory Bodies/Councils are also advised to appoint a legal person for the matter.
- The Committee has also instructed the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency to be more vigilant and carry out surprise checks all across the nation to ensure that the UGC Regulations to curb the menace of ragging are being strictly adhered to by the HEl's, Teaching Staff and the students. Punitive action as mentioned in these regulations will be taken against the defaulters.