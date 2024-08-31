UGC Directs Institutes To Register On NATS 2.0 Portal To Maximise Apprenticeship Opportunities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing the higher educational institutions to register on the NATS 2.0 Portal to maximise apprenticeship opportunities for their students. The students will be provided with recognised certification after completion of the apprenticeships. It will help to bridge the skills gap by ensuring that students are job-ready and provide valuable data insights on placements and industry trends.

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme is one of the flagship programmes of government for skilling Indian youth in trade disciplines. The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 amended in 1973; offers graduate, diploma students and vocational certificate holders; a practical, hands-on On-the-Job-Training (OJT) based skilling opportunities. The duration of the programme ranges from six months to one year.

The Government has launched the NATS 2.0 portal to expand access to apprenticeship opportunities for young people, helping them address their skills gap. The portal will efficiently match candidates with suitable employers and serve as a comprehensive solution for all apprenticeship-related activities, including candidate registration and application, job vacancy advertisements, contract creation, certification, and stipend disbursement. The stipends, as applicable as per the rules, are disbursed to apprentices through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) via the portal.

The NATS 2.0 portal will benefit Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) by connecting students with various employers, enhancing their employability through relevant skills and practical experience, streamlining apprenticeship management, reducing administrative tasks, and boosting the institution's reputation through active industry engagement. Additionally, stipend disbursements via DBT will be made.

This initiative aligns with the NEP 2020, which emphasises integrating vocational education with general education to facilitate vertical and horizontal mobility for students.



