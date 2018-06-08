UGC Changes Foreign Ph.D. Degree Equivalency Rules

The UGC made this decision in a meeting held on March 20, 2018.
Earlier, a clause in University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M Phil./Ph.D.) Regulations, 2016 notified that if the MPhil/Ph.D. degree is awarded by a Foreign University, the Indian Institution considering such a degree shall refer the issue to a Standing Committee constituted by the concerned Institution for the purpose of determining the equivalence of the degree awarded by the foreign University.
According to a statement from UGC, the commission has been receiving queries from various stakeholders seeking clarification on procedure of equivalence of Ph.D. degree from foreign Universities to the Ph.D. degree of an Indian University for appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian Universities/Colleges.
CommentsUGC clarified that the Universities can use the latest provision also for determining the validity of foreign Ph.D. degrees for exemption from NET for appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian Universities/Colleges.
Click here for more Education News