UGC Changes Foreign Ph.D. Degree Equivalency Rules

Share EMAIL PRINT Foreign Ph.D. Degree Equivalency Rules Changed; Check Here New Delhi: has changed its rules regarding the equivalency of foreign Ph.D. degree with Indian Ph.D. degree, with its new regulations, any foreign Ph.D. Degree which is held equivalent by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) by following its own procedure may also be treated valid for exemption from NET for appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.



The UGC made this decision in a meeting held on March 20, 2018.



Earlier, a clause in University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M Phil./Ph.D.) Regulations, 2016 notified that if the MPhil/Ph.D. degree is awarded by a Foreign University, the Indian Institution considering such a degree shall refer the issue to a Standing Committee constituted by the concerned Institution for the purpose of determining the equivalence of the degree awarded by the foreign University.



According to a statement from UGC, the commission has been receiving queries from various stakeholders seeking clarification on procedure of equivalence of Ph.D. degree from foreign Universities to the Ph.D. degree of an Indian University for appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian Universities/Colleges.



UGC clarified that the Universities can use the latest provision also for determining the validity of foreign Ph.D. degrees for exemption from NET for appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian Universities/Colleges.



