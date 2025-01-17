UGC Bans Three Universities For Awarding PhD Degrees In Rajasthan, Check Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification suspending three universities from enrolling scholars under PhD programme for the next five years ie. from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30. These universities have been informed about the decision of UGC and have been directed to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students.

These three universities include:

OPJS University, Churu, Rajasthan

Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan

Singhania University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan



The universities have been debarred following the decision of the Standing Committee which had been constituted by the UGC to monitor universities. The committee had been formed to monitor whether the universities were following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations. One of the mandates of this Standing Committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring Universities.



An official notification by the UGC reads, "After analysing/examining/evaluating the information/data submitted by the universities, the Standing Committee has found that three universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations and also the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees. These universities were given an opportunity to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations, however, the responses received from these universities were not found satisfactory. The Standing Committee has, thus, recommended that the UGC may debar these universities from enrolling PhD students for the next five years."



"Prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to take admission in the PhD programme offered by the above three universities from now onwards. In the absence of UGC approval, PhD awarded by the above three universities will not be treated recognised/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," added the notification.