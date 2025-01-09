Explained: How UGC Plans To Reshape Academic Careers By Making NET Optional

The recent release of the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges) Regulations, 2025, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, marks a significant shift in the higher education sector. These proposed reforms promise to transform recruitment and promotion standards for academic staff, while potentially impacting the quality of education, academic standards, and career opportunities for aspiring professors.

Key Highlights Of Draft UGC Regulations 2025

Flexibility In Teaching Careers

The draft regulations provide universities with greater flexibility in appointing and promoting teachers. Candidates who have qualified in NET/SET may now pursue teaching careers in subjects different from their academic background, with PhD specialisation being given priority.

One of the standout features of the regulations is their focus on inclusivity and holistic evaluation. The reforms aim to reduce the over-reliance on scores, instead prioritising "notable contributions" from candidates, including those from arts, sports, and traditional disciplines. Additionally, the provisions support accomplished sportspersons and individuals with disabilities in entering the academic profession.

The regulations encourage the use of Indian languages in academic work and degree programmes. Furthermore, the draft seeks to enhance the governance of higher education institutions, proposing new eligibility criteria and transparency in the selection process for Vice-Chancellors.

A key change is the simplification of the promotion process, with a stronger emphasis on teaching, research output, and overall academic contributions. The regulations also promote continuous learning and skill enhancement for teachers through faculty development programmes.

Under the new guidelines, direct recruitment for academic posts like Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor will be based on merit, through an all-India advertisement and a selection committee. The minimum qualifications for Assistant Professor roles include a postgraduate degree (with at least 55% marks) and a PhD Candidates may also apply with qualifications from the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State-Level Eligibility Test (SLET).

Moreover, candidates who have pursued a PhD in a subject different from their undergraduate or postgraduate qualifications may still be eligible for teaching roles in the relevant discipline, subject to university approval.

A UG degree (NCrF Level 6) with at least 75% marks or a PG degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) and a PhD Degree (NCrF Level 8).

Or

A PG degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) and qualification in the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, ICAR etc. or a similar test like SLET/SET

or

A PG degree (NCrF Level 7; e.g. M.E., M. Tech.,) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade).

Impact on Aspiring Professors

While these proposed changes may create more flexible opportunities for aspiring professors, they may also reduce the necessity of the National Eligibility Test (NET) as a compulsory requirement for Assistant Professor positions. This change could affect how academic institutions assess the eligibility and quality of faculty candidates, potentially influencing the academic standards and the path to a teaching career.

The draft UGC regulations represent a significant shift in higher education recruitment practices, reflecting a broader move towards inclusivity, flexibility, and an expanded definition of merit in academia. However, the full impact on the education system will depend on the feedback received during the consultation period and the final implementation of these guidelines.