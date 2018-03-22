NSUI, SFI Oppose UGC's Autonomy Move

In a decision, which was hailed as 'historic' by the HRD Minister, on Tuesday, UGC has decided to give autonomy to 5 central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed Universities along with 2 already private universities and 8 autonomous colleges.
CPI (M)'s Student Federation of India (SFI) called the decision as 'Government's yet another move to push the higher into the further heights of privatization'.
Meanwhile, Congress's student body, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said the day will be remembered in the country by the huge number of students who won't be able to pursue higher education in the 60 educational institutions which have been granted autonomy.
"This is a dangerous sign of turning the premier public funded centres of higher education and research into the knowledge market to which only the rich are permitted access," said a statement from SFI.
While saying the move has nothing to do with the improvement of academic performance of any of these institutions, SFI noted that 'it is nothing less than a mere excuse for self financing and commodification' of education.
"Therefore it will make higher education almost unreachable for those who could not pay fees matching self-financed degrees and diplomas," said the SFI statement.
"The UGC move to give autonomous status to 62 educational institutions will enable the selected institutes to decide their admission procedure, fee structure and curriculum, which will ultimately lead to high handedness on part of the management and institutional authorities and huge hike in course fees," alleged NSUI.
"The central universities which have been granted autonomy include universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and University of Hyderabad. All these universities have witnessed student protests due to unfair student-related policies being brought out by the administration. The autonomy giving exercise seems to be a method by the HRD Ministry for washing its hands of any problem that arises on these campuses in future," an NSUI statement said.
Read also:
JNUTA Criticizes UGC Decision To Grant Autonomy; Calls It A Move To Privatize Public Education
Jadvapur University Only State Varsity In East To Have Got Full Autonomy: Vice Chancellor
UGC Grants Autonomy To 2 Haryana Varsities
University Teachers Slam UGC Autonomy Move, Call It A Ploy To Wash Hands Off Grants
CommentsUGC Grants Autonomy To 52 Universities: Here's What It Means
Click here for more Education News