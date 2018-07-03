UGC Asks Universities To Send Report On Cases Of Sexual Harassment

UGC Asks University To Send Report On Cases Of Sexual Harassment

UGC has directed universities to send Annual Return on cases of Sexual Harassment for a one year period ending on March 31, 2018. The last date for the universities to submit the said report is July 31, 2018. The information, in turn, will be compiled and sent to the Government of India.

In 2015, UGC had made it mandatory for colleges and universities to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and a Special Cell in their respective institutions to address gender based violence and conduct gender sensitization programme.

The universities, in accordance with UGC (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, have been asked to send Annual Report on cases of sexual harassment for the period 01.04.2017 to 31.03.2018.

Universities are also required to send details on the constitution of ICC to UGC.

Universities have to furnish vital details such as number of cases of sexual harassment reported to the committee, number of cases which were disposed off, and number of cases which were left pending for more than 90 days.

Universities also need to provide detail of the action taken in response to a reported case of sexual harassment. The report must also contain the number of workshops on awareness programmes against sexual harassment conducted on campus in the stated period.

Click here for more Education News