New Approval Body For Journals In Social Sciences, Humanities: UGC

Highlights CARE will approve journals in Social Science disciplines. CARE will be chaired by UGC Vice-Chairman. SCOPUS, WOS for journals in Science, Engineering disciplines.

UGC, in order to address the issue of dubious and sub-standard journals, has decided to set up a new approval body for research journals in the field of Social Sciences and Humanities. Consortium of Academic Research Ethics or CARE will be responsible for creating a list of credible quality journals in the field of Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Arts, Culture, Indian knowledge system etc.

The decision to establish CARE was approved in a meeting held by UGC on November 14, 2018. In the meeting decisions were taken to refine and strengthen UGC approved list of journals.

'CARE' To Be Chaired By UGC Vice Chairman

CARE will be chaired by UGC Vice Chairman and may involve all the Statutory Councils/ Government bodies in Social Sciences, Humanities, Arts and Fine Arts, Science, Medical, Agriculture and Engineering, and Association of Indian Universities. INFLIBNET will also be a part of the consortium as a supporting agency.

Members of CARE would prepare lists of quality journals in their respective disciplines within a defined time-frame based on recommendations received by institutions assigned with the task to analyse journals.

The list of journals thus prepared will be called 'CARE Reference List of Quality Journals'.

The existing 'UGC approved list of Journals' will be valid until 'CARE Reference List of Quality Journals' is released.

Approved Journals For Science, Engineering Disciplines

For Research Journals in disciplines under Science, Engineering, Technology, Agriculture and Bio-Medical Sciences, journals indexed in SCOPUS and Web of Science (WOS) shall be considered for all academic purposes. Both SCOPUS and WOS are globally accepted scientific databases.

