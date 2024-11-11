University Body Announces PhD Excellence Citation To Recognise Young Researchers

In a bid to promote high-quality research across Indian universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the "PhD Excellence Citation" to recognise young researchers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Starting January 1, 2025, vice chancellors are invited to nominate eligible scholars for this prestigious award, which will be given annually.

The initiative aims to create a robust research ecosystem through outstanding doctoral work in various disciplines, including Sciences (Agricultural, Medical), Engineering & Technology, Social Sciences (including Education & Humanities), Indian Languages, and Commerce & Management. The awards will recognise 10 researchers each year, with two citations awarded from each stream.

To be eligible for the citation, universities must meet specific criteria, including recognition under the UGC Act and NAAC accreditation. Students must have completed their PhD through convocation between January 1 and December 31 of a given year and must submit their theses to the INFLIBNET website. Key aspects of the doctoral research, such as originality, innovation, contribution to knowledge, methodology, and impact, will be considered during the selection process.

The citation ceremony will be held annually on Teacher's Day, September 5. The process begins with universities submitting nominations by March 31, followed by a recommendation from a selection committee in August. The recognition aims to inspire and encourage young researchers to contribute to India's evolving academic and research landscape.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the PhD Excellence Citation involves two stages: a university-level screening committee and a UGC-level selection committee.

At the university level, a screening committee will be formed to shortlist candidates for the citation from five disciplines: Sciences (including Agricultural and Medical Sciences), Engineering & Technology, Social Sciences (including Education & Humanities), Indian Languages, and Commerce & Management.

The screening committee is responsible for setting criteria to evaluate and shortlist candidates based on the following factors:

Originality and Innovation: The thesis should exhibit original thought and innovative approaches to addressing a specific research problem or topic.

Contribution to Knowledge: The thesis must contribute significantly to the existing body of knowledge in the respective field.

Methodology: The research methodology used in the thesis must be of high quality, including design, execution, and analysis.

Clarity and Structure: The thesis should be well-organized, clear, and coherent.

Impact: The potential impact of the research on the field or society, particularly with a focus on India-centric issues, will be considered.

References and Citations: Proper referencing and citation of sources and previous work are required.

Presentation: The thesis should be presented with high-quality visuals, including figures and tables.

Defense: The candidate's ability to defend the thesis during the viva voce (oral examination) will also be evaluated.