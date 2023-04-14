UGC Announces New Regulations For Grievance Redressal Of Students

"Objective to provide opportunities for redressal of certain grievances of students".

University Grant Commission (UGC) Secretary Manish R Joshi today wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellors of the University and Principal of Colleges and requested to take necessary measures to give wide publicity to the Regulations amongst the stakeholders and in particular the students' community about Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023.

UGC Secretary in a letter to VCs said, "It is brought to your kind attention that in its endeavor to formulate a simplified yet effective mechanism for students' grievances Redressal, the UGC has brought out the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 These regulations are notified in supersession of the University Grants Commission (Redress of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019."

"The new Regulations provide for the establishment of Students Grievances Redressal Committee(s) (SGRC) by all the Higher Education institutions (HEIs) and for the appointment of Ombudsperson (s) at the University level," the letter read.

Manish R Joshi further said to Universities that the detailed mechanism for the constitution of SGRCs. its composition, the appointment of the Ombudsperson, and other related details and the mechanism for the redressal of students' grievances have been provided in the Regulations.

"Higher Education Institutions are requested to comply with the provisions of the Regulations and constitute the SGRC, preferably within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations" he added

He said that The Universities are requested to appoint the Ombudsperson(s), as provided in the Regulations. at the earliest, preferably within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations.

"The Vice-Chancellors/Principals are requested to take necessary measures to give wide publicity to the Regulations amongst the stakeholders and in particular the students' community" he added

The Gazette of India recently published said the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 F.1-13/2022 (CPP-II).-- In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 26 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956), and in supersession of the University Grants Commission (Redress of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019, the University Grants Commission hereby makes the regulations."

"These regulations shall be called the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023," Gazette notification said.

Gazette Notification further stated, "They shall apply to all higher education institutions, whether established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act, and every institution recognized by the University Grants Commission under clause (f) of

Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and to all institutions deemed to be a University declared as such under Section 3 therein and to all higher education institutions affiliated to a University. They shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

"Objective to provide opportunities for redressal of certain grievances of students already enrolled in any institution, as well as those seeking admission to such institutions, and a mechanism thereto," the notification said further.

