UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship, Check Eligibility

Candidates can be from any country outside the UK.

The scholarship is valid for the standard duration of the program.
University College London offers the Global Undergraduate Scholarship to support international students from low-income backgrounds who wish to pursue an undergraduate degree. Interested and eligible students can apply for the scholarships once the registration process begins.

UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship: Value

The university provides 10 awards covering full tuition fees and a maintenance allowance. Additionally, it offers 23 awards covering full tuition fees only.

The official website states: "Guidance on how UCL defines household income can be found on our essential information page. Although UCL classifies 'lower-income' as £42,875 (Rs 45,89,000) or less, this is a guide only, and we would still consider your application if your household income is above £42,875."

UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship: Eligibility

Candidates can be from any country outside the UK but must fulfill all of the following criteria:

  • Have submitted an admission application for a full-time undergraduate degree at UCL
  • Be eligible to pay the overseas fee rate
  • Come from a low-income background
  • UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship: Steps to Apply
  • Visit the official website: www.ucl.ac.uk
  • Login to Portico using your usual details
  • Click on the 'View' button for the 'Active Application' on the application screen
  • Click on 'Funding,' then 'Funds Available'
  • Select the scholarship scheme you wish to apply for link the 'Apply' button and save the form for future reference

The scholarship is valid for the standard duration of the program. Recipients must notify the UCL Student Funding Office of any additional funding they receive for their UCL undergraduate degree studies, whether before or after being awarded the UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship.

